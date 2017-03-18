Curtis J. Crile

Curtis J. Crile 54, of Glenwood Resource Center and formerly of the Trenton Community passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at the Forest Home Cemetery with Rev. Ryan Dexter officiating. Burial will follow in the Forest Home Cemetery. Friends may call on Wednesday, March 22, 2007, at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant from 1 until 6 p.m. the family will not be present. Memorials have been established.

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is handling the arrangements.