Curtis D. Coppes

Curtis D. Coppes, 86, of Yarmouth, died Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Great River Hospice House, West Burlington.

The funeral service will be held Friday, January 27 at 10:30 AM at Elliott Chapel. Pastor Jeff Duffy will officiate. Interment with military rites by the Henry County Honor Guard, will be held at Trinity Cemetery, Mt. Union. Visitation will begin at noon Thursday, January 26, at the Chapel with the family present to greet friends from 5:00 – 7:00 PM. Memorials have been established for the Yarmouth Baptist Church and Great River Hospice House.