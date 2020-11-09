Crystal Westercamp

Crystal D. Westercamp, 91, of Mt. Pleasant, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Arbor Court in Mt. Pleasant.

The funeral service for Mrs. Westercamp will be 2PM on Friday, November 13 at the Kimzey Funeral Home. The Reverend Trey Hegar, Pastor, First Presbyterian Church, will officiate. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Open visitation without the family present will be from 12 Noon to 6 PM on Thursday at the funeral home. The family will receive friends from 1 PM until service time on Friday.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.

Mrs. Westercamp, the former Crystal Darlene Watson, was born June 28, 1929 in Van Buren County, Iowa. She was the daughter of Orla and Lena (Tompkins) Watson. She was raised on a farm north of Hillsboro, IA. She attended school in Hillsboro and graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1946. She was united in marriage to Myrlen Dorothy. The couple later divorced. She later married Dwight Westercamp. The couple later divorced.

Crystal was a very devoted mother to her children. She stayed on the farm to raise her children, tending to their activities while carrying out all the responsibilities of a farmer’s wife of that time. After her children were raised, she worked in production in the General Electric Factory in Burlington and Heatilator Manufacturing in Mt. Pleasant. She then became the secretary for a realty office in Fairfield. When many seek retirement, Crystal enrolled in Medical Transcription school. In her spare time, Crystal loved to read.

Those thankful for sharing in her life include 2 sons and their wives, Keith & Cindy Dorothy and Allen & Jennifer Dorothy, all of Mt. Pleasant; 9 grandchildren – Eric De Kraai, Aaron Dorothy, Rachel Warner, Jason Dorothy, Joshua Dorothy, Justin Dorothy, Nathaniel Lauer, Megan Lauer and Michael Lauer, and several great grandchildren.

Her parents, a son – Steve Dorothy, 3 brothers – Elvin, Verne, and Everett Watson and 2 sisters, Velma Campbell and infant sister Ruth Watson precede Crystal in death.