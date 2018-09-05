Crop Report

DES MOINES – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistical Service. The report is released weekly from April through November.

“A series of storms brought significant rainfall to much of the state and caused flooding conditions in some areas. Crop development remains well ahead of average and we could start to see more harvest activity in the next couple of weeks if conditions allow,” Naig said.

The weekly report is also available on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s website at www.IowaAgriculture.gov or on USDA’s site at www.nass.usda.gov/ia. The report summary follows here:

CROP REPORT

Widespread rainfall meant Iowa farmers had just 2.7 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending September 2, 2018, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Activities for the week included cutting hay, chopping corn silage, and moving grain.

Topsoil moisture levels rated 4 percent very short, 6 percent short, 69 percent adequate and 21 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 6 percent very short, 9 percent short, 71 percent adequate and 14 percent surplus. Much of southern Iowa received multiple inches of rain over the past week, easing moisture concerns in some areas although levels are still mostly short to very short.

Ninety-five percent of the corn crop has reached the dough stage or beyond with 77 percent dented or beyond, over a week ahead of both last year and the 5-year average. Fifteen percent of the corn crop was mature, 8 days ahead of average. There were a few reports of corn harvested for grain. Corn condition rated 74 percent good to excellent. Almost one-third of the soybean crop was coloring with 4 percent dropping leaves. Soybean condition rated 72 percent good to excellent.

The third cutting of alfalfa hay was 79 percent complete, now over a week behind the previous year as weather conditions allowed for little progress in cutting hay. Pasture conditions improved to 47 percent good to excellent.