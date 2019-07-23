Crop Progress Report

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The report is released weekly from April through November.

“After several days of sweltering heat and limited precipitation, the crops got the rain they needed last weekend,” said Secretary Naig. “Farmers are very grateful for the mild temperatures forecasted over the next several days.”

The weekly report is also available on the USDA’s site at nass.usda.gov/ia.

Crop Report

Iowa farmers had 5.0 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending July 21, 2019, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistic Service. There were some reports of crops lying flat and green snap in corn due to high winds produced from various storms throughout the state. Fieldwork activities included spraying and harvesting hay and oats.

Topsoil moisture condition was rated 2 percent very short, 14 percent short, 78 percent adequate and 6 percent surplus. Districts in the southern third of Iowa and the east central district reported topsoil moisture conditions as over 25 percent short to very short. Subsoil moisture condition was rated 1 percent very short, 9 percent short, 81 percent adequate and 9 percent surplus.

Forty-one percent of the corn crop has begun to silk, 12 days behind last year and 1 week behind the 5-year average. One percent of the crop reached the dough stage, 5 days behind last year and average. Corn condition rated 63 percent good to excellent. Forty-seven percent of the soybean crop has started to bloom, 13 days behind last year and 9 days behind average. Four percent of the crop has started setting pods, nearly 2 weeks behind average. Soybean condition rated 64 percent good to excellent.

Seventy-eight percent of oats started coloring, 4 days behind last year and 5 days behind average. Twelve percent of the oat crop has been harvested for grain, 9 days behind last year and average. Oat condition declined slightly from the previous week to 61 percent good to excellent. The second cutting of alfalfa hay reached 56 percent, 11 days behind last year and 8 days behind average. Hay condition rated 61 percent good to excellent. Pasture condition declined for the third straight week with 61 percent good to excellent. High temperatures this past week caused some stress to livestock.