Crop Progress and Condition Report

DES MOINES, Iowa (Aug. 5, 2019) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Conditions report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The report is released weekly from April through November.

“Cooler-than-normal conditions continued across the state with varying amounts of precipitation,” said Secretary Naig. “The southwest portion of the state was the only area reporting above-average rainfall, and other areas are trending drier-than-normal.”

Crop Report

Another dry week across most of the State allowed Iowa farmers 6.0 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending August 4, 2019, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork activities included moving grain, spraying fungicides and insecticides, and harvesting hay and oats.

Topsoil moisture condition was rated 5 percent very short, 26 percent short, 67 percent adequate and 2 percent surplus. Areas in 41 counties throughout Iowa were rated as abnormally dry according to the Aug. 1, 2019 U.S. Drought Monitor. Subsoil moisture condition was rated 3 percent very short, 19 percent short, 75 percent adequate and 3 percent surplus.

Eighty-four percent of the corn crop has begun to silk, 15 days behind last year and 10 days behind the 5-year average. Twenty percent of the crop reached the dough stage, 10 days behind last year and 1 week behind average. Corn condition rated 66 percent good to excellent.

Seventy-eight percent of the soybean crop has started to bloom, 15 days behind last year and 11 days behind average. Thirty-three percent of the crop has started setting pods, 16 days behind last year and 13 days behind average. Soybean condition improved slightly to 65 percent good to excellent from the previous week.

Nearly all of the oat crop has started coloring at 97 percent statewide. Sixty-four percent of the oat crop has been harvested for grain, nearly 1 week behind average. The second cutting of alfalfa hay reached 86 percent, 6 days behind average. The third cutting of alfalfa hay reached 11 percent complete statewide, 8 days behind average. Hay condition rated 61 percent good to excellent. Pasture condition continued to decline for the fifth straight week with 53 percent good to excellent. There were no major livestock issues reported this past week.