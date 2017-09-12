Crop and Weather Report

DES MOINES – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey today commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistical Service. The report is released weekly from April through October.

“Farmers continue to gear up for another harvest and we’re seeing more activity in fields across the state as about 15 percent of corn and 8 percent of soybeans have reached maturity,” Northey said. “Moving into harvest season, the crop is very variable across the state with 60 percent of corn and 61 percent of soybeans rated as good to excellent condition.”

The weekly report is also available on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s website at www.IowaAgriculture.gov or on USDA’s site at www.nass.usda.gov/ia. The report summary follows here:

CROP REPORT

It was another dry week in Iowa with only localized showers during the week ending September 10, 2017, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Statewide there were 6.8 days suitable for fieldwork. Activities for the week included cutting hay, chopping corn for silage, seeding cover crops, hauling grain, and preparing for grain harvest.

Topsoil moisture levels rated 17 percent very short, 32 percent short, 51 percent adequate and 0 percent surplus. South central and southeast Iowa continue to be the driest parts of the state with over 80 percent of topsoil moisture rated short to very short. Subsoil moisture levels rated 19 percent very short, 34 percent short, 47 percent adequate and 0 percent surplus.

Seventy-six percent of the corn crop has reached the dent stage or beyond, three days behind the 5-year average. Fifteen percent of corn had reached maturity, six days behind last year and eight days behind average. Corn condition rated 60 percent good to excellent. Forty-seven percent of soybeans were turning color, one day behind average. Eight percent of soybeans were dropping leaves, four days behind average. Soybean condition rated 61 percent good to excellent.

The third cutting of alfalfa hay was 95 percent complete, over one week ahead of last year. There were some reports of producers starting to cut their fourth crop of alfalfa. Pasture conditions declined to 41 percent poor to very poor due to continued dry conditions slowing growth. Livestock conditions remained good, with reports of cattlemen weaning calves.