Crock Pot Cooking Workshop Oct. 2nd

Healthy Henry County Communities invites you to join us October 2nd as Miss K’s demonstrates how to cook an entire meal in your crock pot. Learn how to cook a pot roast in the crock pot and get ideas of different ways to use the leftovers. This free workshop will be held at 5:30pm in the Fellowship Cup community room. If interested call 319-385-3242 to sign up. The Fellowship Cup is located at 203 N. Jefferson St. in Mt. Pleasant.

Healthy Henry County Communities is partnering with the Fellowship Cup to host the monthly community wellness workshops. Elise Klopfenstein, HCHC Dietitian, will be presenting the next workshop on November 6th. This series is designed so that all residents of Henry County have the opportunity to learn about heathy habits. Visit facebook.com/HealthyHenryCounty or www.HealthyHenryCounty.org for updates about future workshops.