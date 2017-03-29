Crime in Henry County- How Your Business can Avoid Becoming a Victim

Mt. Pleasant Chamber members are invited to join

Henry County Sheriff Rich McNamee

& Mount Pleasant Police Chief Ron Archer

as they discuss

“Crime in Henry County- How Your Business can Avoid Becoming a Victim”

Thursday, April 13th

12-1:00pm

Access Energy Cooperative Meeting Room

Come and hear about recent criminal activity, voice your concerns about crime in Henry County, and have an open discussion with the police & sheriff’s department about what we can do to keep our community a safe place to live and do business.

Let the Chamber know you are coming by calling 319-385-3101