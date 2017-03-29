Crime in Henry County- How Your Business can Avoid Becoming a VictimWritten by Theresa Rose on March 29, 2017
Mt. Pleasant Chamber members are invited to join
Henry County Sheriff Rich McNamee
& Mount Pleasant Police Chief Ron Archer
as they discuss
“Crime in Henry County- How Your Business can Avoid Becoming a Victim”
Thursday, April 13th
12-1:00pm
Access Energy Cooperative Meeting Room
Come and hear about recent criminal activity, voice your concerns about crime in Henry County, and have an open discussion with the police & sheriff’s department about what we can do to keep our community a safe place to live and do business.
Let the Chamber know you are coming by calling 319-385-3101