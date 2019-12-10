Credit Card Arrest

On December 6th, 2019, at approximately 9:10PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was notified of multiple unauthorized attempts to use a credit/debit card occurring in Mount Pleasant. The suspect was identified as Jeremy Howard, 40, of Mount Pleasant. Jeremy was later taken into custody and charged. As a result of this incident and investigation Jeremy Howard was charged with two counts of Unauthorized Use of a Credit Card under $1500, an Aggravated Misdemeanor.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Mount Pleasant Police Department, New London Police Department, and the general public during this investigation.