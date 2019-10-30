Crawfordsville Field Day

Crawfordsville Field Day to Feature Conservation and Prairie STRIPS Project

Participants will learn about ongoing research and conservation planning

AMES, Iowa – Farmers and those who advise them on conservation practices should consider attending a field day Nov. 19, from 3-6:30 p.m. at the Iowa State University Southeast Research and Demonstration Farm, near Crawfordsville.

The field day, which is hosted by ISU Extension and Outreach, the STRIPS project, and the Southeast Iowa Agricultural Research Association, will feature the following topics and speakers:

On-farm conservation practices – Kristina TeBockhorst, ISU Extension and Outreach Ag Engineering Field Specialist.

Prescribed burning 101, Prairie STRIP establishment and maintenance – Tim Youngquist, ISU STRIPS farmer liaison.

Conservation planning and enrollment in USDA cost share programs – Tony Maxwell, Washington County NRCS.

Registration begins at 2:30 p.m., with speakers starting at 3 p.m. Weather permitting, a controlled burn will be conducted on the farm’s prairie STRIPS.

The field day is free and open to the public and includes a complimentary meal. RSVP by Nov. 5 to ensure an accurate headcount for supper.

Contact Tim Youngquist at timyoung@iastate.edu, or 712-269-0592.

Directions to the Southeast Research and Demonstration Farm: Take Highway 218 south from Crawfordsville 1 3/4 miles, travel east on G-62 two miles, then 3/4 mile north. Watch for signs to farm.