Crash Report

On January 9, at approximately 7:59 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s took a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 2200 Grid of 323rd Street. After an investigation, it was found that Garret Detrick, of New London, Iowa, was driving a white, 2012, Chevy Silverado. Jenna Miller of Danville, Iowa, was driving a white 2015 Kia Optima. A collision occurred between both vehicles while traveling parallel with each other in opposite directions. The Chevy is estimated to have sustained $5,000 in damages while the Kia is estimated $10,000 in damages. No injuries were reported.