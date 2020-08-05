Crash in Lee County Kills Two

Two people on a motorcycle were killed in a chain reaction crash on Hwy 2 in Lee County Tuesday at about 5:30 pm. Michael Horn of Donnellson was operating the motorcycle that was pushed into the back of a straight truck by a vehicle driven by Chad Davis of Donnellson. Linda Horn, also of Donnellson was a passenger on the cycle. Davis was eastbound on Hwy 2 and failed to stop when he came up behind the Horns. The straight truck was driven by Robert Luke Sr. of Washington Iowa who was stopped in a string of vehicle for a flagger at the start of a work zone on Hwy 2.