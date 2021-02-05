Crash Follows Excessive Speeding

On February 4th, 2021, at approximately 12:20AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was notified by other law enforcement officers of a vehicle traveling at excessive speeds through Mount Pleasant. Deputies responded to assist in locating and stopping this vehicle.

After being located and followed by law enforcement, this vehicle left the roadway in the 1900-grid of 255th Street being involved in a single vehicle motor vehicle accident. The driver was identified as Kasey Kirby, 22, of Mount Pleasant who sustained minor injuries. The vehicle was removed from the scene and a state accident report completed.

This incident is being currently being handled and investigated further by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.