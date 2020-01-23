Crash Details

The Iowa State Patrol has released the details of a two vehicle crash that occurred in Mt. Pleasant Wednesday. At about 8:45 am emergency crews and law enforcement officers responded to the scene on East Washington Street near Hwy 218 southbound on ramp. Doug Coakley of New London was driving west in the left lane and Travis Cisco of Mt. Pleasant was eastbound at the same location. Cisco attempted to make a left turn into a drive entrance turning directly into the path of the Coakley vehicle at an angle that caused a head on collision. Both drivers were injured and transported by ambulance to HCHC for treatment of injuries. Cisco was cited for not wearing a seatbelt and for failure to yield upon a left turn. Both vehicles were totaled.