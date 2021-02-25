Crash Details

On Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at approximately 5:58pm, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motor vehicle accident, at the intersection of Highway 218 and Highway 78, with possible injuries.

Winfield First Responders, Henry County Ambulance, Winfield Police Department and Henry County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene.

The driver of a white GMC Acadia, Noah Conley (16) of Wayland, collided with a black Ford passenger car driven by Noel Stewart (20) of Mt Pleasant. Deonte Allen (22) of Mt Pleasant, was a passenger in the Stewart vehicle. Deonte complained of pain and was transported via ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospital. Noah complained of pain, and lacerations, and was transported via ambulance to the Henry County Health Center.