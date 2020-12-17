COVID Vaccine Clinic for Henry County Healthcare Workers Still Planned

Henry County Public Health Director Shelley Van Dorin was prepared to share her department’s plan for administering the vaccine to county healthcare providers with the Board of Supervisors this morning but the federal government thru the Iowa Department of Public Health a curve Wednesday with the announcement that the State of Iowa, as well as all other states, will not receive the volume of vaccine initially anticipated. It appears Iowa’s allocation may be reduced by as much as 30% and that of course affects Henry County’s allotment. Van Dorin told the board she’s hasn’t received any further information about this and that it is an extremely fluid situation. However, her department plans on holding the first of three clinics to give the vaccine on December 22. The other two are on hold until she has more definite information. Van Dorin said Henry County was slated to receive 600 doses. If in fact the number is reduced by 30% that means there will now be 420 doses. 100 of those are for HCHC healthcare workers.