COVID-19 Wait List Eligibility Expands

The Iowa Department of Public Health has expanded phase 1B eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to include Individuals 64 years of age and younger with medical conditions that are or may be an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Other individuals currently eligible include healthcare workers, long-term care residents and staff, individuals 65 and older, first responders, PK-12 school staff, childcare workers, essential workers in food, agricultural, distribution and manufacturing sectors who live or work in non-social distanced settings, and individuals with disabilities living in home settings that are dependent on attendant care staff, and their attendant care staff.

With the expanded eligibility, Henry County Public Health is creating a new process to put your name on a wait list. Beginning Monday, March 8th, there will be a form to fill out online at HealthyHenryCounty.org/covid. For those who do not have access to the internet, we will accept phone requests at 319-385-0779, but be aware that our phone lines are very busy and we cannot accept messages at this time. When we reach your name on the list, we will contact you to schedule an appointment. If you are already on the 65 and older wait list you do not need to resubmit your name, we will continue calling the names already on the list.

As always, this information is subject to change. We will continue to share updates at HealthyHenryCounty.org/covid, Facebook.com/HealthyHenryCounty or listen to KILJ 105.5 FM Tuesdays around 2:15pm.

Public Health asks you to remember that just because you are eligible, doesn’t mean that there is enough vaccine for everyone. We receive a limited amount of vaccine each week, so it is going to take some time before we are able to vaccinate everyone who puts their name on the list. We are working hard to vaccinate as many people as quickly as we can, and we ask for your continued patience. This is going to be a slow process. Please keep practicing public health safety measures in the meantime.