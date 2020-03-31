COVID-19 Information Guide

COVID-19 Information GuideWritten by Theresa Rose on March 31, 2020
Information courtesy of Congressman Dave Loebsack
Unemployment/Paid Leave
Iowa Workforce Development
www.IowaWorkforceDevelopment.gov
Agriculture
US Department of Agriculture
https://www.usda.gov/coronavirus
USDA Rural Development
https://rd.usda.gov/coronavirus
Small Business
Iowa Economic Development
https://www.iowaeconomicdevelopment.com/businessrecovery
Small Business Committee
Small Business Owners Guide to the CARES Act
Payments to Individuals
Internal Revenue Service (IRS)
https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus
Ways and Means Committee
Ways and Means Committee FAQ
SNAP/Hunger Assistance
USDA Food Nutrition Service
https://www.fns.usda.gov/disaster/pandemic/covid-19
House Agriculture Committee
Coronavirus and Anti-Hunger Programs
Healthcare
Energy and Commerce & Ways and Means Committees
FAQs: Health Care Provisions in H.R. 748, the CARES Act
Education/Student Loans
US Department of Education
https://www.ed.gov/coronavirus
Veterans Affairs Public Health
https://www.publichealth.va.gov/n-coronavirus/
Housing
US Department of Housing and Urban Development
https://www.hud.gov/coronavirus