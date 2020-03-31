COVID-19 Information Guide

Information courtesy of Congressman Dave Loebsack



Unemployment/Paid Leave

Iowa Workforce Development

www.IowaWorkforceDevelopment.gov

Agriculture

US Department of Agriculture

https://www.usda.gov/coronavirus

USDA Rural Development

https://rd.usda.gov/coronavirus

Small Business

Iowa Economic Development

https://www.iowaeconomicdevelopment.com/businessrecovery

Small Business Committee

Small Business Owners Guide to the CARES Act

Payments to Individuals

Internal Revenue Service (IRS)

https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus

Ways and Means Committee

Ways and Means Committee FAQ

SNAP/Hunger Assistance

USDA Food Nutrition Service

https://www.fns.usda.gov/disaster/pandemic/covid-19

House Agriculture Committee

Coronavirus and Anti-Hunger Programs



Healthcare

Energy and Commerce & Ways and Means Committees

FAQs: Health Care Provisions in H.R. 748, the CARES Act

Education/Student Loans

US Department of Education

https://www.ed.gov/coronavirus

Veterans Affairs Public Health

https://www.publichealth.va.gov/n-coronavirus/

Housing

US Department of Housing and Urban Development

https://www.hud.gov/coronavirus