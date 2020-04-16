COVID-19 Death Confirmed in Louisa County

The Louisa County Department of Public Health today, Thursday, announced the first death associated with novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county. The individual was a middle-aged adult age 41-60.

“We wish to extend our sympathy to this individual’s family,” said Louisa County Public Health Director Roxanne Smith. “Louisa County Public Health and all of our key partners throughout the county and state continue to work to limit the spread and impact of this virus in our communities.”

All residents should:

Stay home as much as possible. Leave only for essential errands like groceries or getting medication. When you run these errands, send only one person from the household, if possible.

Stay home when even mildly ill (the kind of illness that normally wouldn’t prevent you from your everyday activities)

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow/upper arm.

Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

For up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the IDPH webpage at https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus and follow the department on Facebook at @IowaDepartmentOfPublicHealth and on Twitter at @IAPublicHealth.