COVID-19 Death Confirmed in Henry County

The Henry County Department of Public Health today announced the second death associated with novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county. The 61-80 male had underlying conditions.

“We wish to extend our sympathy to this individual’s family,” said Henry County Public Health Director Shelley Van Dorin. “Henry County Public Health and all of our key partners throughout the county and state continue to work to limit the spread and impact of this virus in our communities.”

If you think you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should self-isolated for 14 days. If, during that time, you develop symptoms of COVID-19, you should call your healthcare provider before going to the office. Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Cough

Fever

Shortness of breath

All residents are encouraged to:

Stay home when ill.

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow/upper arm.

Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Practice social distancing by staying away from groups of people and maintaining a 6-foot distance from other individuals.

It is believed coronaviruses are primarily spread through respiratory droplets, which means to become infected, people generally have to be within 6 feet of someone who is contagious and have the droplets land on them.

For up-to-date information from Iowa Department of Public Health related to COVID-19, visit https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus. For recent fact sheets, resources, and local organization updates, visit www.HealthyHenryCounty.org/PublicHealth.