Courtney Carl named Assistant Athletic Director for Marketing and Communications

Mount Pleasant, IA – July 23, 2019 – Iowa Wesleyan University Athletic Director, Derek Zander, has announced the hiring of Courtney Carl to serve as the Assistant Athletic Director for Marketing and Communications. Carl joins the Iowa Wesleyan Athletic Department at an exciting time in the life of the University. Tiger Athletics continues to grow its sports offerings and has added men’s and women’s cross country (Fall 2018), men’s and women’s track and field (Spring 2020), and men’s and women’s wrestling (Winter 2020-21). In addition to expanded sports offering, Tiger Athletics has seen recent success with the men’s soccer and softball team qualifying for Iowa Wesleyan’s first-ever SLIAC tournament berths. The women’s golf program finished third in the conference tournament and volleyball finished with their highest win total since the 2012 season. “When evaluating the current needs of the athletic department, Courtney rose to the top of the candidate pool,” said Zander. “She brings a background in athletic administration, a strong work ethic, and a strong athletic and education background. This, coupled with a passion to assist in the development of our student-athletes, makes Courtney the right person for this position.” Carl is originally from Burlington, IA, where she was a five sport athlete at Burlington High School competing in soccer, track and field, softball, basketball, and volleyball. She attended Southeastern Community College where she assisted in leading the softball program to a Regional Championship in 2014. Carl transferred to Missouri Valley College where she received her B.S. in exercise science and a minor in business administration. During her time at MVC, she helped lead the Vikings softball team to two conference tournament appearances and received all-conference recognition her junior year. Carl received her master’s degree from Concordia University-Irvine in May of 2019 “I am extremely excited to become a member of the athletic department at Iowa Wesleyan University. The athletic programs have been making an immense amount of progress, and I am beyond grateful to have the opportunity to become a part of it.” Carl will join Tiger Nation on August 1, 2019. Tiger Athletics: Iowa Wesleyan University strives to provide its student-athletes the opportunity to be successful in life and sports. Engaged in the SLIAC and UMAC Conferences, Tiger athletics is a proud member of NCAA Division III.