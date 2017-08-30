Court House Closing Early Today (Wednesday)

The Henry County Courthouse in Mount Pleasant closes at 2pm today, Wednesday, August 30th due to the Harvest Parade which starts at 3:30 pm. If you have business in the Treasurer’s Office (license or registration renewal) you might want to be there by 1:15 at the latest. Otherwise, the Courthouse is open regular hours 8am to 4:30pm Thursday and Friday this week. Everyone is closed Monday, September 4th for Labor Day.