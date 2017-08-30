Court House Closing Early Today (Wednesday)Written by Theresa Rose on August 30, 2017
The Henry County Courthouse in Mount Pleasant closes at 2pm today, Wednesday, August 30th due to the Harvest Parade which starts at 3:30 pm. If you have business in the Treasurer’s Office (license or registration renewal) you might want to be there by 1:15 at the latest. Otherwise, the Courthouse is open regular hours 8am to 4:30pm Thursday and Friday this week. Everyone is closed Monday, September 4th for Labor Day.