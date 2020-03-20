County Webpage with COVID-19 Information

Henry County Public Health has created a webpage compiling the top fact sheets, resources, and websites with information about the coronavirus (COVID-19). Visit www.HealthyHenryCounty.org/PublicHealth to find the latest information, reliable sources, and local updates all in one place. We are in this together. Please call 319-385-0779 if you have any questions.

Public Health is also looking for updates on our community organizations to add to the community updates page of the website, especially information regarding ways to help our vulnerable populations meet their basic needs. Grocery delivery to the elderly is one area of need already identified they are trying to find resources on. If you have a flyer, news release, or just information with details about new services or changes in service delivery that your business, community organization, church, or self are implementing in response to this pandemic. Contact public at 319-385-0779.