County Trails Planning Sessions to be led by National Park Service

The Mississippi and Des Moines Rivers SET Confluence Region of Lee County, Iowa, Clark County, Missouri and Hancock County, Illinois will kick off county trails and routes planning on June 12thand 13th. There will be three 90-minute public planning sessions;

Tuesday, June 12 @ 3 PM at Lee County Conservation

Tuesday, June 12 @ 6 PM at Kahoka Fire Department

Wednesday, June 13 @ 9 AM at Carthage City Hall

The public is invited to attend any of the sessions to provide input for all 3 counties.

Brian Leaders, a landscape architect with the National Park Service (NPS) has extensive experience facilitating community trails and routes planning sessions throughout the Midwest. The local planning sessions are supported through a technical assistance grant and awarded through the NPS Rivers, Trails, and Conservation Assistance (RTCA) Program. The RTCA program supports community-led natural resource conservation and outdoor recreation projects across the nation. The SET Confluence steering committee submitted this grant request in accordance with goals in the regional plan.

The planning sessions will begin with a presentation on the community and economic benefits of trails development and conclude with an active mapping session identifying possible trails, connections, water access points and additional amenities. We will host additional planning sessions throughout the summer and fall to result in the development of county and SET Confluence regional trails and routes plans.

For further information on the planning sessions, please contact Shelley Oltmans at shelleyo@iastate.edu or 319-524-5055.