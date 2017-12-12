County Supervisors Meeting

The Henry County Board of Supervisors met in regular session Tuesday morning. Following a public hearing, the board approved a resolution re-classifying two dead end roads. The two roads are 295th Street from the intersection of Fremont Avenue then east on 295th to the end of the road and 320th beginning 3,150 feet east of Nebraska Avenue then to the end of the road. The adjacent land owners have asked for the reclassification to a reduced level of maintenance. This means the county crews won’t do anything to the roads unless asked to. The roads will be gated with no trespassing signs posted. The supervisors then approved construction plans for a grading project at the intersection of 140th and Dakota Avenue south of Wayland. This is a steep intersection and grading should make it easier to see and to navigate.

The Henry County Courthouse will be closed Monday, December 25. County offices will also be closed Tuesday December 26. The court offices on the third floor will be open but the courthouse doors will still be locked.

Henry County Conservation Director John Pullis did his monthly update for the Supervisors. Pullis said he submitted fiscal year 18-19 budget considerations to the Conservation board with a request for that board to make any other project suggestions. Pullis said he will provide the conservation board with repair costs for restoring the Water Works campground at Oakland Mills every time it floods. A couple of people have asked conservation board members about the need to move the campground. The conservation department is working with Warner Engineering on a plan to move Water works to avoid flooding. Not only does it cost to restore the campground each time, there is also lost revenue while the campground is closed. Pullis received permission from his board to move forward with replacing the security cameras in the park office and the Nature Center. The new system will send an alert directly to a designated cell number rather than to a call center when motion is detected. The December Conservation Board meeting held Monday was the final meeting for George Jacques who has served two five year terms.