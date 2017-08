County Sells Parcel to River Rock

Thursday the Henry County Board of Supervisors accepted the final bid from Kim and Melissa Bittle for $4, 100 and sold them the small piece of land located across from their Oakland Mills Restaurant. The original offer was for $2,100 but the Supervisors had to allow any other interested parties to bid on the land.  That created an auction type situation when Todd Barton countered with his offer.