County Road Crews Out on a Slippery Saturday

Henry County Engineer Jake Hotchkiss said this morning that his road crews have been out since 5 am working on the county paved roads. He said they will stay out today due to continuing snowfall. They are sanding and plowing but it can be difficult to keep up when the precipitation changes back and forth between freezing rain and snow. Hotchkiss also said crews haven’t been able to get to the gravel roads yet. He urges caution when driving.