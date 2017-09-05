County Road Closure

Henry County Engineer’s Office announces a road closure for crossroad culvert replacement on Iowa Avenue, north of 265th Street beginning Monday, September 11th.

Residents living north of 265th Street will not be able to travel south to Highway 218. Residents south of 265th Street and traveling north into Mt. Pleasant will need to use Highway 218. We anticipate this project to last 2-3 weeks, depending on weather. Questions can be answered at 319 385-0762.