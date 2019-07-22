County Road Closure

Henry County Engineers Office announces road work on White Oak Road for a culvert replacement and grading project. During the week of July 22nd work will begin with the road remaining open. Starting July 29th the road will be closed between 205th St and 208th St for approximately five (5) working days, weather permitting. During the closure traffic from 205th St will travel north to 200th St and traffic from 208th St will travel south to Old Highway 34. Questions can be answered at 319 385-0762.