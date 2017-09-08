County Recorder Announces Plans to Retire

Henry County Recorder Shirley Wandling submitted her letter of resignation to the County Board of Supervisors. The board will act on the resignation at the next meeting. Wandling said she would like to retire at the beginning of November. Prior to her election as Recorder, Wandling was a county employee. She has 45 total years of service to Henry County. The supervisors can appoint someone to finish out Wandling’s term that ends December 31, 2018 which Auditor Shelly Barber recommends. However, if the supervisors are presented with a petition calling for a special election, they will have to hold an election. Anyone who is interested in being considered for an appointment should contact the auditor or the Board of Supervisors.