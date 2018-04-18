County Receives Jail Bids

There were about 20 contractors present Tuesday afternoon for the opening of bids for the Henry County Law Center/Jail project. There were local companies as well as companies from Burlington, Ottumwa, Oskaloosa, Cedar Rapids and Davenport. Project Manager John Hanson of Midwest Construction Consultants will take time to go thru each bid in order to give the board of supervisors a recommendation. There were several contracts to bid on general construction, plumbing, HVAC, Electrical, fire sprinkler system and detention equipment.