County Historic Preservation Work Report

The Henry County Historic Preservation Commission met with the Henry Co Board of Supervisors on Tuesday morning February 18 for their annual report out, fulfilling their requirement to remain active as a Certified Local Government (CLG). The board signed off on the annual CLG report which will be submitted to the State Historical Society on the 19th. The commission provided a summary of its 2019 highlights and accomplishments and presented its goals for the new year. In 2020, the primary focus of the commission will be to complete a book on Henry County’s Country Schools and nominate the Schantz House and Carpentry Shop in Wayland to the National Register of Historic Places. Other projects include preserving the history of abandoned railways, organizing a museum crawl for preservation month in May and attend the Iowa Preservation Summit in June in Dubuque. Following the report out to the supervisors, the commission held its regular monthly meeting at the court house.

Submitted by Joel Garretson, Chairman HCHPC