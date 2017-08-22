County Hires Project Manager for Jail/Law Center

The Henry County Supervisors heard from four different companies offering project management services for the jail/law center construction project. At their meeting today they agreed that all four were excellent choices but in the end voted to go with Midwest Construction Consultants of Houghton. Sheriff Rich McNamee said next steps are to hire an architect. The county is not obligated to the architect who assisted with the jail study and referendum campaign. Ground breaking expected in the spring. Construction is expected to take 12 months.