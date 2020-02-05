County-HCHC Letter of Intent

Thursday, February 6, during the regular meeting of the Henry County Board of Supervisors, the Board will vote to approve a non-binding letter of intent stating the County and Henry County Health Center will work together to explore if and how county emergency medical services could be transitioned from hospital ownership to county ownership. A draft of the letter was presented to the supervisors Tuesday by HCHC CEO Robb Gardner. Tuesday Supervisors Marc Lindeen and Greg Moeller expressed concern regarding a paragraph of the letter dealing with public disclosure. County Attorney Darin Stater said he didn’t think it was necessary but said he would discuss it with the hospital’s attorney. The supervisors want all the information dealing with this issue to be available to the public. Gardner explained the hospital uses the language in all letters of this type to cover any instance where there might be proprietary information that could affect a competitive situation.