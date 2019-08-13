County General Assistance Requirements

Henry County has what’s called a General Assistance fund administered by Sarah Berndt, Coordinator of Disability Services. In her update for the Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning, Berndt noted there had been an uptick in requests for this assistance to help with past due utility bills. Unfortunately, this fund is not available for help with past due bills. Berndt did say that county residents who are current on their bills but struggling or who realize that soon they won’t be able to pay their monthly should contact the utility about payment options and then come to the county for help before the bills are past due.