County Engineer Advises Not to Travel

Henry County Engineer, Jake Hotchkiss, said at 1:30 Thursday afternoon, he had temporarily halted county plow trucks. Trucks were stopped out in the field to wait and see if the winter storm conditions would improve. He did say motorgraders continued to work on the gravel roads so school buses could operate since school let out early.

White out conditions are being reported especially north of Mount Pleasant from the Trenton/Mt. Union black top. Travel on 218 is reported to be difficult and one lane only with icy conditions.

Emergency crews responded to a crash about 5 miles north of Mount Pleasant near the intersection of Hwy 218 and 185 Street in the northbound lanes of 218. First reports indicated there might be multiple people injured. KILJ will work to get the details