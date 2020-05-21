County Closure Update

It has been decided that the Henry County buildings, including the Court House, will remain locked to the public until June 8th, with all offices doing business by appointment at this time, if necessary. The Treasurer is issuing drivers licenses only by appointment with no testing at this time. Motor Vehicle issuance and taxes are still being handled on line, via the drop box at the back door of the building, by phone and mail. All Early Voting is at the Emergency Management Building thru June 1 then at the regular polls on election day, June 2. This decision will be revisited the week before the 8th or if the Governor issues something new.