County Case Update

Wednesday morning at about 10:30 am, the Iowa Department of Public health released county COVID-19 numbers for cases confirmed in each Iowa county as of late Tuesday. Henry County stayed the same at 22. Washington County sits at 101, Van Buren County 8, Des Moines County 7, Jefferson County has 4 and there are still 2 reported positive cases in Lee County. Louisa County made headlines Tuesday with a big spike in positive confirmed cases, now at 166. Most of the increase is due to an outbreak at the Tyson plant in Columbus Junction.