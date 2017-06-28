Council Meeting Tonight (Wednesday)

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in regular session Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications,

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business –

3rd reading/adoption of proposed ordinance amending parking on private property

regulations.

Resolution regarding the West Washington & West Courtland St. improvements.

Change Order No. 1 on West Washington & West Courtland St. improvements.

Page 2 of 2

* d) Renewal application from Westside Tap for a Class C Liquor License at 119 South

Jefferson Street.

* e) Renewal application from Main Street Cinemas for a Special Class C Beer Permit

(Beer-wine) at 115 North Main Street.

* f) Approve issuance of Class B Beer Permit & Outdoor Service Permit for Chamber

Alliance for Rock Around the Block events in Central Park.

* g) Application for Use of Outdoor Amplified Sound System for band at 300 S. Iris

on July 1.

* h) Application for Use of Outdoor Amplified Sound System for band at 300 S. Iris

on July 8.

New Business –

Application for issuance of Class C Liquor License for Pizza Hut at 900 North

Grand Avenue.

Resolution authorizing Mayor to sign State Recreational Trails grant.

Public Forum –