Council Meeting Tonight (Wednesday)Written by Theresa Rose on June 28, 2017
The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in regular session Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.
A G E N D A
- Roll Call.
- Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine
by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-
members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember
or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and
will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.
- Receive & file communications,
- Approve agenda.
*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.
*6. Approve payment of bills.
*7. Receive reports of Officers –
- Old Business –
- 3rd reading/adoption of proposed ordinance amending parking on private property
regulations.
- Resolution regarding the West Washington & West Courtland St. improvements.
- Change Order No. 1 on West Washington & West Courtland St. improvements.
* d) Renewal application from Westside Tap for a Class C Liquor License at 119 South
Jefferson Street.
* e) Renewal application from Main Street Cinemas for a Special Class C Beer Permit
(Beer-wine) at 115 North Main Street.
* f) Approve issuance of Class B Beer Permit & Outdoor Service Permit for Chamber
Alliance for Rock Around the Block events in Central Park.
* g) Application for Use of Outdoor Amplified Sound System for band at 300 S. Iris
on July 1.
* h) Application for Use of Outdoor Amplified Sound System for band at 300 S. Iris
on July 8.
New Business –
- Application for issuance of Class C Liquor License for Pizza Hut at 900 North
Grand Avenue.
- Resolution authorizing Mayor to sign State Recreational Trails grant.
- Public Forum –
- Adjourn.