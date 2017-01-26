Council Hears from Land Owners During Public Hearing

Mt. Pleasant City Council met in regular session Monday night. Following a public hearing the council approved the updated city comprehensive plan. During the hearing SEIRPC presented the highlights and changes to the document meant to guide the city in making future decisions regarding growth and development. Six community themes were developed based on the commissions conversations with residents….sense of place, healthy community, sustainable future, productive efficient government, diversified economy and housing options. Maps in the plan showing possible directions for expanding the city limits, building more housing and extending streets raised concerns for the John Scott family and Becky Norton who spoke during the public hearing. They expressed fear that the city planned to take their farm land, believing the comprehensive plan lined out specifics the city would immediately act on. Mayor Steve Brimahall, Council members Steve Engberg and Kent White along with City administrator Brent Schleisman tried to explain that no one was taking their property and that the plan was simply a broad guide, not a mandate. Mayor Brimhall repeated several times that the only way anything would ever happen, would be if the families decided to sell their land.