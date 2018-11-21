Could Henry and Jefferson Counties Share EMS?

Henry County Health Center is at the beginning of research into sharing emergency services with Jefferson County. The hospital board heard information from chief operating officer Michelle Rosell regarding the possibility. The trustees had questions but CEO Robb Gardner said they aren’t far enough along in the process to even know what all the questions might be. EMS has been a detriment to the hospitals bottom line because it’s not cost based reimbursable by medicare. Jefferson county services are provided by a for-profit company. HCHC doesn’t know yet what a partnership with Jefferson County might look like.