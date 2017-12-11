Correctional Officer Attacked

On 12/10/17 at approximately 4:08 pm the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, Burlington Police Department and the West Burlington Police Department were all dispatched to the Des Moines County Correctional Center for a Correctional Officer that was pinned down in the Male Max area of the jail being assaulted by inmates.

The correctional officer was brutally attacked by three inmates, and after a short time was pulled out of the cell by other assisting correctional staff. The Officer was transported to Great River Medical Center where he was treated and admitted for injuries.

A second Correctional Officer was also injured in the attack and was also transported to GRMC for injuries sustained in the attack.

Officers that responded to the jail were able to contain the inmates and the entire jail is locked down and secure at this time.

The incident is being investigated by the Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office.