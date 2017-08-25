Cooking for 1 or 2 Workshop

Do you struggle with shopping and cooking for only one or two people? Join us at the next community wellness workshop on Tuesday, September 5th at 5:30pm in the Fellowship Cup community room.

Melissa Boncher, Hy-Vee Dietitian, will share tips to save time and money when cooking for one or two people. If interested call 319-385-3242 to sign up; there is no charge. The Fellowship Cup is located at 203 N. Jefferson St. in Mt. Pleasant.

Healthy Henry County Communities is partnering with the Fellowship Cup to host the monthly community wellness education series. The next workshop will be on October 3rd. This series is designed so that all residents of Henry County have the opportunity to learn about heathy habits. Visit facebook.com/HealthyHenryCounty or www.HealthyHenryCounty.org for updates about future workshops.