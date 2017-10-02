Continental Hose Plant in Mount Pleasant, Iowa Celebrates 40th Anniversary

Celebration reviews facility’s storied past, recent achievements, bright future

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa, September 30, 2017. Continental’s Mount Pleasant, Iowa, plant, its premier North American manufacturing facility for industrial and automotive hose products, celebrated its 40th anniversary today.

“We are proud to share in this celebration of a highly versatile and productive facility,” said Jim Hill, ContiTech CEO for the North America Region. “This plant has made hose for a variety of applications all over the world, and we are confident that it will continue that process into the future.”

The 200,000-sq.-ft. facility is located in Southeastern Iowa about 50 miles south of Iowa City, Iowa. The plant began production with two spiral hose lines in 1977. Total employment at the location is more than 260. Mount Pleasant primarily produces industrial and automotive hoses and application varies from household uses such as washing machine and garden hose to automotive uses such as power steering, fuel line and heather hose.

Continental acquired the plant in January 2015 and integrated it into its division ContiTech.

“To conduct business for 40 years is an outstanding accomplishment,” said Richard Reisdorf, plant manager. “However, to manufacture with the success rate that Mount Pleasant has demonstrated, is amazing. This is a true testament to the people especially to the plant’s staff including the hourly team members who consistently deliver a quality product to our customer base. I’m proud of our team. It’s truly an honor to work with such a talented and motivated work force.”

About Continental, ContiTech

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transport. In 2016, Continental generated sales of €40.5 billion and currently employs more than 230,000 people in 56 countries.

As a division in the Continental Corporation, ContiTech is one of the world’s leading industrial specialists. Its customers can be found in key industries such as machine and plant engineering, mining, the agricultural industry, and the automotive industry. With around 46,000 employees in 44 countries, the company uses its development and material expertise for products and systems made of rubber, polyamide, metal, textile, and electronic components to combine these with individual services. ContiTech also offers functional and design-oriented living solutions and is always searching for customer-friendly and environmentally friendly answers – going well and truly beyond its roots as a producer of rubber products. With sales of approximately €5.5 billion (2016), this international technology partner is active with core branches in Europe, Asia, North and South America