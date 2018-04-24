Construction Contract Award on Hold Pending Legal Matter

The Henry Supervisors had planned to award the construction contract for the new jail and law center at their meeting this morning. However, that decision was tabled until the next meeting on Thursday. Auditor Shelly Barber said it was due to pending litigation by Prochaska and Associates against the Board of Supervisors, the project manager John Hansen and Midwest Construction Consultants. According to court records the suit was filed March 5. At 9:30 this morning the supervisors were advised by legal counsel to table any action on selecting a contractor for the project. Prochaska was hired to prior to the jail referendum vote to among other services, provide a jail needs assessment, design options for renovating or building new and assist with providing information and developing bond referendum campaign materials so the public could vote on the referendum. After the bond passed Prochaska submitted a bid for architectural services but did not get the job. Prochaska claims there were agreement letters and that John Hansen knew of these and knew of the work Prochaska intended to perform in the design, proposal and build stages. Prochaska seems to believe Hansen “cast an unfavorable and false light” on their proposal. Prochaska also claims the supervisors were in breach of an implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing. And…Prochaska also claims certain documents they requested were not provided there by violating the open meetings law. It looks like Prochaska is asking for restitution totaling over $400,000 and a hold on any further work.