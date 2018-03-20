Construction begins on Kaufman Athletic Training & Fitness Center

Construction has begun on the Kaufman Athletic Training and Fitness Center at the WACO High School campus in

Wayland.

The approximate 9,000 square foot facility will be the home of locker rooms; weight training for Warrior Athletics;

Athletic trainer space; an indoor turf area for workouts; a cardio area that will offer membership open to the

community. Details regarding the membership area will be released as available.

Entrance/Exit and Parking Information to the Public: (information regarding entrance/exits and parking is

subject to change.)

● Contractors will be using the North entrance to the school. We encourage as little public traffic as possible

at the North entrance.

● Visitors, staff and students should use the main entrance, off the highway, when arriving and departing the

school.

● Please utilize the Easternmost parking lot first.

● The South entrance on Cummings Street will close at a later date for the duration of the project.

● Parking will be impacted as little as possible during WACO home track events.

● The area surrounding the Kaufman Athletic Training & Fitness Center will be fenced and secured for the

safety of the public. Please do not any attempt to enter the construction area.

The facility was gifted to WACO by a donation from Mark and Mary Ann Kaufman.

The Center is expected to open in time for the 2018-2019 School year. An open house is being planned for a later

date.

###