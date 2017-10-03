Construction Begins on Jefferson Co. Habitat Home

Greater Fairfied Area Habitat for Humanity is excited to announce that the nonprofit has begun construction on its newest home in the Fairfield area. Once again, the Fairfield High School Construction Technology Class is partnering with Fairfield Habitat to build a brand-new home for a deserving family in Jefferson County. To qualify for a home, Habitat partner families must put in hundreds of hours of “sweat equity,” must have a housing need, and must be able to repay a no-interest mortgage.

Construction Manager Kathy Brown says, “We are so excited to get going on another year of working with these high-schoolers. It’s great to help them develop skills that will serve them for a lifetime.”

Fairfield Habitat has an immediate need for Volunteer Site Supervisors willing to work a 2-hour weekday afternoon shift with the FHS Construction Technology class of 2017/18. Ideally, the Volunteer Site Supervisor would commit to one afternoon each week, but Ms. Brown says, “It would also be helpful to have Volunteers who could just fill in every once in a while.”

Construction experience is necessary, and Construction Manager Kathy Brown will orient these volunteers to the worksite, introduce them to the high schoolers and their teacher, and bring them up to speed on Habitat procedures. “It is a completely rewarding experience,” says Ms. Brown.

Those who are interested should email info@fairfieldhabitat.org, call 641-209-9450, or stop by the Fairfield Habitat ReStore which is open Thursday through Saturday each week at 1903 Business Highway 34.

The Greater Fairfied Area Habitat for Humanity is a locally run affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, a nonprofit Christian housing organization. Habitat for Humanity partners with people in need to build and renovate decent, affordable housing. Fairfield Habitat has been building in Fairfield since 1995, having built twelve brand-new homes and renovated numerous others.

On the web: Learn more at www.FairfieldHabitat.org or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/gfahfh