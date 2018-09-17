Constitution Day Event at IWU

On September 17, 2018, Iowa Wesleyan University will host Constitution Day in Howe Student Activity Center in the Social Hall. The evening begins at 6 pm.

Guests for the event are former head of the Democratic Party in Mount Pleasant and IW Alum, Dave Helman ’71; Trent Hobbs – Chairman of the Henry County Republican Committee, and Josie Thomas – a fourth generation Mount Pleasant Attorney.

Moderation provided by Dr. DeWayne Frazier, Provost of Iowa Wesleyan University. The event features fun facts about the Constitution with prizes for IW students in attendance.