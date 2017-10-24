Conservation Poster Contest Winner

Taelyn Egli was selected as the Division 1, Grades K-1, Region 9 Conservation Poster Contest Winner.

Taelyn was presented with a certificate and a $35 cash prize courtesy of Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance Company.

The Henry County Soil and Water Conservation District presented Taelyn with her award

at their commissioners meeting held this month. Taelyn created the poster last spring

while in Kathy Shelman and Audra Barnhart’s 1st grade class at Waco Elementary.

The theme for the contest was “Healthy Soils Are Full of Life”.

Taelyn is shown here with her award and winning poster.